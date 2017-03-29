Get the App button

Fake News

A game of facts & falsehoods
It's fun for the
whole democracy!

Fake news is a real problem. Recently, the Pew Research Center found that two thirds of US adults agreed that the dissemination of false information negatively impacts our democracy. So we built Fake News!, a simple game to test our collective ability to distinguish between what's true, and what's just been tweeted.

"So much of the
news is fake."

— The Actual President

They're all real headlines. They're just not all true.


The game is fun, but the message is serious — fake news is bad for everyone. Download the game on any iOS device, and identify the most fake news before time runs out to join our worldwide leaderboard!

"DC agency makes fake news into a game to cope with prolonged emotional turmoil"

Read the blog >

Top Sleuths

The most fearless Fake News! Sleuths in the world.

Rank Name Score
1. WOZ 20
2. JER 19
3. DMC 18
4. WOZ 17
5. DMC 15
6. WOZ 15
7. ROO 15
8. DMC 14
9. WOZ 14
10. WOZ 14
Get
Fake News!

Download the app on any iOS device in the app store, before it's hacked by a foreign power.

