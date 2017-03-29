"So much of the
news is fake."
— The Actual President
They're all real headlines. They're just not all true.
The game is fun, but the message is serious — fake news is bad for everyone. Download the game on any iOS device, and identify the most fake news before time runs out to join our worldwide leaderboard!
"DC agency makes fake news into a game to cope with prolonged emotional turmoil"
Gallery
Top Sleuths
The most fearless Fake News! Sleuths in the world.
|Rank
|Name
|Score
|1.
|WOZ
|20
|2.
|JER
|19
|3.
|DMC
|18
|4.
|WOZ
|17
|5.
|DMC
|15
|6.
|WOZ
|15
|7.
|ROO
|15
|8.
|DMC
|14
|9.
|WOZ
|14
|10.
|WOZ
|14